Grove Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.28 Million (GVR)

Grove (GVR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Grove token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Grove has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and $1,416.97 worth of Grove was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grove has traded 34.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grove Token Profile

Grove launched on March 1st, 2022. Grove’s total supply is 4,205,378,717,238,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,583,543,682,285,624 tokens. The official website for Grove is www.grovetoken.com. The Reddit community for Grove is https://reddit.com/r/grovetokenofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grove’s official Twitter account is @grovetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grove

According to CryptoCompare, “Grove combines a Dubai-based investment company with Cryptocurrency. Grove is a Green investment company investing in renewable energy, solar, and hydroponic farming Industries. Grove will contribute 3 per cent of all transactions towards token optimization and marketing, with a portion of this invested into charitable donations that support environmental initiatives.”

