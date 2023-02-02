GSK (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,510 ($18.65) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.98% from the company’s current price.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.38) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,500 ($18.53) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.67) to GBX 1,400 ($17.29) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.45) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,524.44 ($18.83).

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK traded up GBX 5.20 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,424.80 ($17.60). 3,009,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,829,309. GSK has a 1-year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,427.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,431.15. The stock has a market cap of £58.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,307.16.

Insider Activity

GSK Company Profile

In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.50) per share, with a total value of £29,757 ($36,750.65). In other news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.94) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,320.04). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.50) per share, for a total transaction of £29,757 ($36,750.65). Insiders have bought a total of 2,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,115 over the last quarter.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

