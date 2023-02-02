GSK (NYSE:GSK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.94-$1.99 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.54 billion-$39.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.92 billion.

GSK Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.03. 4,420,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,045,790. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average is $34.25. GSK has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $46.97.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that GSK will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. AlphaValue upgraded GSK to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.39) to GBX 1,550 ($19.14) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded GSK from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($22.23) to GBX 1,450 ($17.91) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded GSK from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,583.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in GSK in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in GSK in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GSK in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in GSK in the third quarter worth about $239,000. 13.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Company Profile

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

See Also

