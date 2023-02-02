GSK (NYSE:GSK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.94-$1.99 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.54 billion-$39.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.92 billion.
GSK Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.03. 4,420,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,045,790. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average is $34.25. GSK has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $46.97.
GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that GSK will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in GSK in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in GSK in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GSK in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in GSK in the third quarter worth about $239,000. 13.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GSK Company Profile
GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GSK (GSK)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.