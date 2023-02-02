GSK plc (LON:GSK) Announces Dividend of GBX 13.75

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.17) per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,421.80 ($17.56) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.21 billion and a PE ratio of 1,317.98. GSK has a 52-week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.16). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,427.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,431.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.45) price target on GSK in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,500 ($18.53) price target on GSK in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,510 ($18.65) price target on GSK in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($19.51) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,518.89 ($18.76).

Insider Transactions at GSK

GSK Company Profile

In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.50) per share, with a total value of £29,757 ($36,750.65). In related news, insider Urs Rohner bought 798 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.94) per share, with a total value of £11,594.94 ($14,320.04). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,417 ($17.50) per share, for a total transaction of £29,757 ($36,750.65). Insiders have bought 2,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,115 in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

