Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Short Interest Update

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 51,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Down 8.7 %

GIFI opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $71.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.69. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $5.74.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $39.59 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gulf Island Fabrication

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIFI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 21,070 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 114,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 57,308 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Shipyard, Fabrication & Services and Corporate. The Shipyard segment engages in the design, construction and repair of marine vessels and also provides repair and maintenance services and fabricates newbuild marine vessels, including OSVs, MPSVs, research vessels, tugboats, salvage vessels, towboats, barges and drydocks, anchor handling vessels and lift boats.

