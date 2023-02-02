GXChain (GXC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $34.12 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001905 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $34.12 million and approximately $4,441.87 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015446 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00008936 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005244 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

