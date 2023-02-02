GYEN (GYEN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $263,732.93

GYEN (GYEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. GYEN has a market cap of $41.71 million and $263,732.93 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GYEN has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One GYEN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GYEN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.54 or 0.00408970 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,846.50 or 0.28706673 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.50 or 0.00555559 BTC.

GYEN Token Profile

GYEN’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GYEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.