GYEN (GYEN) Tops One Day Volume of $429,155.28

GYEN (GYEN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, GYEN has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. GYEN has a total market cap of $41.71 million and approximately $429,155.28 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GYEN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.



GYEN Token Profile

GYEN launched on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

