H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HNNMY. HSBC downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 150 to SEK 125 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.88.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Trading Up 2.9 %

OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $2.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $3.93.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia and Oceania, Europe and Africa, and North and South America.

