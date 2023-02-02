Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 847 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $7,575,000. Arnhold LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.94.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,091,392.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 568,963 shares of company stock valued at $58,033,827 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRK traded down $4.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.39. 8,042,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,676,922. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The stock has a market cap of $259.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

