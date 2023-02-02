Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of YETI worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Capital World Investors grew its stake in YETI by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,536 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in YETI during the 2nd quarter worth $40,350,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in YETI by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,672,000 after purchasing an additional 721,816 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the 1st quarter worth $33,133,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in YETI by 734.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 542,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,472,000 after purchasing an additional 477,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

YETI traded up $2.39 on Thursday, reaching $48.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,489. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.48. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.90.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. YETI had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 40.06%. The company had revenue of $433.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YETI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen lowered YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on YETI to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on YETI to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

