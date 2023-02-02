Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Buys 317 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,098 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Signature Bank accounts for about 1.9% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Signature Bank worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the second quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 54.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in Signature Bank by 358.8% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Signature Bank by 20.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBNY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.29.

Signature Bank Stock Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ:SBNY traded up $8.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,790. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $106.81 and a 1 year high of $355.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.62 and a 200-day moving average of $151.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.27). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.47%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

