Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,522 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 18,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 91,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 35,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $466,145.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,400.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $466,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,680,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,031,159. The company has a market cap of $202.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

