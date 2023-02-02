Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Invests $304,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 7.1% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.4 %

AbbVie stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,629,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,810,827. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.02. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at AbbVie

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.56.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

