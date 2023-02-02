Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Sells 327 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,760 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 2.8% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in American Express by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 15.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 29.6% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 6,564 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 56.3% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,996,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens cut shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,383,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.40 and a 200-day moving average of $151.45. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $129.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.