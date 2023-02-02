Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd.

Hanmi Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Hanmi Financial has a payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hanmi Financial to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $23.70 on Thursday. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $27.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $722.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 6,474.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

HAFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hanmi Financial to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Hanmi Financial

(Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.