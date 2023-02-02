Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lessened its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Coterra Energy makes up approximately 1.9% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $2,913,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 239.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 703.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.76. The company had a trading volume of 870,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,421,414. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.70.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.