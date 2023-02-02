Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lessened its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Acadia Healthcare comprises 1.4% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 543.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 612,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,456,000 after acquiring an additional 517,669 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,751,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,362,000 after buying an additional 408,877 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,277,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,418,000 after buying an additional 312,634 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 75.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 536,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,288,000 after buying an additional 230,874 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACHC shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stephens upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.79. 92,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $89.85.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $666.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.66 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 10.34%. On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

