Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Has $36,000 Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Exelon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exelon to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Exelon Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.29. 416,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,213,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average is $41.11.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.