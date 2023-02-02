Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Has $488,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for 1.3% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $389,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,823,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.1% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $440.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,787. The stock has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $508.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.63. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $367.00 and a 1 year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.75.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

