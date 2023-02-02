Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 272.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,038,000 after acquiring an additional 651,254 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 82.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 501,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,196,000 after purchasing an additional 227,322 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,675.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 214,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,862,000 after purchasing an additional 206,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 193.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 273,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,448,000 after purchasing an additional 180,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $229.02. The company had a trading volume of 839,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,379. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.23 and its 200 day moving average is $278.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 109.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Northland Securities raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $311.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.50.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $7,465,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,379,176.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,674 shares of company stock worth $56,558,342. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

