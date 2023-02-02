Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Takes Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.81, for a total value of $7,224,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,969,410.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.81, for a total value of $7,224,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,969,410.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.96, for a total value of $271,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at $9,863,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,300 shares of company stock worth $13,881,584 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ShockWave Medical Stock Down 0.9 %

SWAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ShockWave Medical in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.44.

SWAV traded down $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $189.70. The company had a trading volume of 105,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,485. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $320.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.13 and a beta of 0.97.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $131.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.85 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

