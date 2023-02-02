Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Issues Earnings Results

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 9.5 %

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $51.15 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on HOG shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup set a $49.00 target price on Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

