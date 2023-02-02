Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Issues Earnings Results

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOGGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 9.5 %

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $51.15 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on HOG shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup set a $49.00 target price on Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

