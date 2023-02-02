Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Acquired by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Harmonic comprises approximately 1.0% of White Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. White Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Harmonic worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,004,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,685,000 after purchasing an additional 72,246 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,891,964 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,027,000 after purchasing an additional 247,780 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 7.6% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,050,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,458,000 after purchasing an additional 428,566 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,768,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,300,000 after purchasing an additional 51,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,213,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,865,000 after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Price Performance

Harmonic stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.96. The stock had a trading volume of 45,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 0.92. Harmonic Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94.

Insider Activity at Harmonic

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.27 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.51%. Harmonic’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $369,215.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,615.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,212 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.25 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Harmonic Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

