Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.56-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $695.00 million-$735.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $734.24 million. Harmonic also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.56-0.72 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLIT. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.25 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.33.

Harmonic stock opened at $13.76 on Thursday. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Harmonic had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $80,996.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 434,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,690.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 50,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $745,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $80,996.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 434,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,827,690.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,987 shares of company stock worth $1,195,212 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,004,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,685,000 after buying an additional 72,246 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,459,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,501,000 after buying an additional 389,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Harmonic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,768,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,300,000 after buying an additional 51,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,282,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,900,000 after purchasing an additional 68,405 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

