Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Cut to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Harmony Gold Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.00.

NYSE:HMY opened at $3.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,636,837 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,057,000 after buying an additional 544,685 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 6.0% during the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 26,664,903 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 69.2% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 25,789,898 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543,611 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 16.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,880,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,023 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 30.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,318,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,748 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

