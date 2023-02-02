Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Cut to Reduce at HSBC

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2023

HSBC cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMYGet Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Harmony Gold Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

NYSE:HMY opened at $3.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,636,837 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,057,000 after buying an additional 544,685 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 6.0% during the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 26,664,903 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 69.2% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 25,789,898 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543,611 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 16.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,880,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,023 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 30.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,318,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,748 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.