Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Cut to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Harmony Gold Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.00.
Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance
NYSE:HMY opened at $3.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $5.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harmony Gold Mining (HMY)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
- Allegro Microsystems Is A Well-Positioned Semiconductor Stock
- Scotts Miracle-Gro Hits Bottom, Reversal In Play
- Altria is a Great Recession Stock, Long-Term Outlook Uncertain
- Novavax Shares Jumped in January While Others Slipped
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.