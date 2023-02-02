Harmony (ONE) Trading 26.7% Higher Over Last Week

Harmony (ONE) traded up 17.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Harmony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Harmony has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar. Harmony has a market cap of $332.36 million and $63.94 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002901 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.78 or 0.00410775 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000113 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,863.38 or 0.28833404 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.17 or 0.00555253 BTC.
Harmony Coin Profile
ONE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,770,725,397 coins and its circulating supply is 13,075,625,397 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official website is www.harmony.one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Harmony Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
