Harvest Finance (FARM) Achieves Market Cap of $25.86 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $37.97 or 0.00159465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $25.86 million and $1.80 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.62 or 0.00410097 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,851.97 or 0.28785770 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.56 or 0.00527489 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance launched on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.