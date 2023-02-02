Harvest Finance (FARM) Market Capitalization Achieves $26.10 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for $38.31 or 0.00160280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $26.10 million and $1.86 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.78 or 0.00410775 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,863.38 or 0.28833404 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.17 or 0.00555253 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance’s launch date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

