Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Harvey Norman Price Performance
Harvey Norman stock opened at $15.36 on Thursday. Harvey Norman has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.32.
Harvey Norman Company Profile
