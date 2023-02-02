Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Harvey Norman Price Performance

Harvey Norman stock opened at $15.36 on Thursday. Harvey Norman has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.32.

Get Harvey Norman alerts:

Harvey Norman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.

Receive News & Ratings for Harvey Norman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvey Norman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.