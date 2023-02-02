Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hawaiian in a report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Hawaiian’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 55.10%. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of HA opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $568.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

In other Hawaiian news, COO Jonathan D. Snook sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $50,508.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,493.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $76,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,894.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan D. Snook sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $50,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,493.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,340 shares of company stock worth $235,073 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

