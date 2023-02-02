HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HCA. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $264.55.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $261.46 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.22.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.66%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,224 shares of company stock worth $10,655,904. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 13.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 633,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,430,000 after acquiring an additional 22,079 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 934.4% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.