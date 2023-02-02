HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $292.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cowen from $238.00 to $292.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $264.55.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $261.46 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.67 and its 200 day moving average is $221.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $4,138,519.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,224 shares of company stock worth $10,655,904 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,240,000 after acquiring an additional 48,436 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 4,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

See Also

