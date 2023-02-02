Head to Head Contrast: Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) versus Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) and Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Rumble and Weibo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Rumble alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rumble N/A -11.05% -2.22% Weibo 2.96% 11.40% 5.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.5% of Weibo shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of Weibo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Rumble has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weibo has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rumble and Weibo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rumble 0 1 0 0 2.00 Weibo 1 4 4 0 2.33

Weibo has a consensus target price of $30.14, indicating a potential upside of 19.69%. Given Weibo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Weibo is more favorable than Rumble.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rumble and Weibo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rumble N/A N/A -$17.91 million N/A N/A Weibo $2.26 billion 2.64 $428.32 million $0.26 96.85

Weibo has higher revenue and earnings than Rumble.

Summary

Weibo beats Rumble on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rumble

(Get Rating)

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

About Weibo

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps. The company was founded in August 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.