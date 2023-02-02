Head-To-Head Review: Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) vs. Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Broadcom has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Solar has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.3% of Broadcom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of Canadian Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Broadcom shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of Canadian Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadcom 0 2 16 0 2.89 Canadian Solar 1 2 2 0 2.20

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Broadcom and Canadian Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Broadcom presently has a consensus target price of $667.21, indicating a potential upside of 10.69%. Canadian Solar has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.21%. Given Broadcom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Broadcom is more favorable than Canadian Solar.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Broadcom and Canadian Solar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadcom $33.20 billion 7.59 $11.50 billion $26.50 22.75 Canadian Solar $5.28 billion 0.51 $95.25 million $2.72 15.45

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than Canadian Solar. Canadian Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadcom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Broadcom and Canadian Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadcom 34.62% 70.00% 21.16% Canadian Solar 2.68% 8.12% 2.10%

Summary

Broadcom beats Canadian Solar on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc. is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications. The Infrastructure Software segment provides a portfolio of mainframe, enterprise, and storage area networking solutions. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Canadian Solar

(Get Rating)

Canadian Solar, Inc. engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services. The Energy segment comprises primarily of the development and sale of solar projects, operating solar power projects and the sale of electricity. The company was founded by Shawn Qu in October 2001 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.