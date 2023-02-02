Hedera (HBAR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.79 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. Hedera has a market cap of $1.79 billion and approximately $56.58 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0687 or 0.00000287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00093246 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00062044 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010358 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00025187 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,045,625,064 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,411,389,309.33535 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06389529 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $30,343,027.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.