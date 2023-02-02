HeiQ (LON:HEIQ) Shares Down 4.3%

HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33.18 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.41). Approximately 141,053 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 944,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.43).

HeiQ Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of £44.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,500.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Carlo Riccardo Centonze acquired 100,000 shares of HeiQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £28,000 ($34,580.71).

HeiQ Company Profile

HeiQ Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the antimicrobial fabrics and textile chemicals market in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It offers functional textile technologies to provide hygiene, comfort protection, and resource efficiency; surface coatings and polymers; patented probiotic technology for cosmetics, water treatment, and cleaning products; and functional consumer goods for personal care, healthcare, and lifestyle.

