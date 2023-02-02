Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Issues Earnings Results

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30, RTT News reports. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $46.01. 1,860,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,038. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $29.29 and a 12-month high of $54.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

