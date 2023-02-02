Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30, RTT News reports. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HP traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,947. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $54.59. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 69.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth approximately $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.18.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.