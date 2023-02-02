HemaCare (OTCMKTS:HEMA) Shares Up 0.6%

HemaCare Co. (OTCMKTS:HEMA – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.31 and last traded at $25.31. 5,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 39,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.
HemaCare Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.31.
About HemaCare
HemaCare Corporation provides human-derived primary blood cells and tissues for biomedical research, and supporting cell therapy clinical trials and commercialization with apheresis collections in the United States. The company specializes in the customized collection, isolation, and testing of primary human blood cells and other biological products for research protocols and cellular therapy.
