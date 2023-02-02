Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,100 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IMO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 975.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120,268 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 428.4% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 31,577 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at about $431,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the third quarter valued at about $37,331,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 75.0% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 115,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 49,450 shares in the last quarter. 20.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $52.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $58.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. On average, analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3298 per share. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 17.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on IMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their target price on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.