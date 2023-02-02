Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires 184,100 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 101.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,809,000 after buying an additional 2,743,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,315,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $340,399,000 after purchasing an additional 265,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,461,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,630,000 after purchasing an additional 100,637 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,834,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,805,000 after purchasing an additional 412,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,759,000 after buying an additional 1,769,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Antero Midstream Stock Down 0.4 %

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $10.70 on Thursday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 134.33%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing segment and Water Handling segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.