Hennessy Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.45% of Titan International worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 5,040.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Titan International news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $3,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 592,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,155,425.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $3,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 592,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,155,425.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $1,527,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 792,968 shares in the company, valued at $12,108,621.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,000 shares of company stock worth $6,513,284 in the last ninety days. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Titan International Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Titan International stock opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 2.17. Titan International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $530.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.30 million. Titan International had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 49.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Featured Articles

