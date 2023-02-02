Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys 400 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.27% of Nabors Industries worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.33.

Nabors Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

About Nabors Industries

Shares of NBR stock opened at $176.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.12 and a 200-day moving average of $142.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $92.66 and a 1-year high of $207.67.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

