Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after purchasing an additional 746,457 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 63.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,480 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 179.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,477,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,340 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 3.4% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,672,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,720,000 after buying an additional 88,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 15.7% during the third quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 2,524,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,443,000 after buying an additional 342,273 shares in the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENLC shares. Citigroup started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE ENLC opened at $12.70 on Thursday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 2.59.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 96.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $164,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 171,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,032.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.