Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 29,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.89.

Insider Activity

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $113.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.90 and its 200 day moving average is $103.05. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $116.97.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

