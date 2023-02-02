Hennessy Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Fox Advisors downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of GLW opened at $35.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

