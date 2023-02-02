Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,800 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 203,165,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,116,563,000 after buying an additional 3,888,097 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,938,000 after purchasing an additional 950,450 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,764 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of AT&T by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in AT&T by 12.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,618,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,688,000 after buying an additional 3,642,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of T stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $143.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $22.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

