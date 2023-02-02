Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 400 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 17.8% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 207,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,046,000 after acquiring an additional 31,320 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 717.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Argus upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.08.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of ABC stock opened at $161.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $132.00 and a twelve month high of $174.63. The company has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.74.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,279,532 shares of company stock worth $3,043,889,702. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.