Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 4,200 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $962,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,183 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after buying an additional 3,525,097 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,303,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,639,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,357,000 after buying an additional 2,258,745 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $31.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.19. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $290,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,155,623.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.09.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

